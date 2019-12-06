USD/CAD surges through mid-1.3200s on upbeat NFP, disappointing Canadian jobs data

- Stellar US employment details (NFP) provided a goodish lift to the USD.
- Weaker oil prices, dismal Canadian data weighed heavily on the loonie.
- USD/CAD witnesses some aggressive intraday short-covering move.
The USD/CAD pair broke out of its daily consolidation phase and rallied over 80 pips in the last hour, hitting fresh session tops around the 1.3255-60 region.
The pair caught some aggressive bids during the early North-American session on Friday and finally confirmed to have snapped three consecutive days of losing streak in reaction to diverging employment details from the US and Canada.
Bulls are back in control
Data released this Friday showed that the US economy added 266K jobs in November, surpassing consensus estimates of 180K by a big margin, and the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 156K from 128K reported earlier.
Adding to this, the unemployment rate unexpectedly dipped to 3.5% during the reported month. Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected yearly wage growth rate helped offset a modest downtick in the monthly average earnings growth figures.
Stellar US monthly jobs report led to a sharp intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually underpinned the US dollar demand and trigger some near-term short-covering move around the major.
On the other hand, Canadian monthly jobs report disappointed on all front and came in to show that the number of employed people decreased by 71.2K in November and the unemployment rate jumped to 5.9% from 5.5% previous.
Against the backdrop of a modest pullback in oil prices, the disappointing data exerted some heavy downward pressure on the commodity-linked currency – loonie and remained supportive of the pair's strong intraday positive momentum.
The pair has now recovered a major part of its weekly losses and a subsequent move back towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.3280 region, en-route the 1.3300 handle now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.326
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.3228
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3158
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3204
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with 266K and mixed wage growth. Earlier, weak German data weighed on the euro. Updates on trade are awaited.
GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 but off the post-NFP lows. The US gained more jobs than expected. The Conservatives remain in the lead ahead of the debate between PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn.
US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP
Recent US economic indicators have been downbeat, but they include silver linings and are backed by robust consumption. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam...
Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report
Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.