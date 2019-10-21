USD/CAD struggles to pull away from 1.31 as focus shifts to Canadian election

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index fails to make a meaningful recovery on Monday.
  • Crude oil prices push lower to help the pair limit its losses.
  • Canadians head to the polls for the 43rd general election.

The USD/CAD pair dropped below the 1.31 handle for the first time in nearly three months on Monday and has gone into a consolidation phase as markets are waiting for the outcome of the 43rd Canadian general election. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3102, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.

Persistent USD weakness weighs on the pair

The selling pressure surrounding the Greenback last week weighed on the pair and caused it to close in the negative territory on the weekly chart for the second straight week.

After erasing 1.2% last week, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, staged a technical recovery in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases on Monday but failed to help the pair gain traction.

On the other hand, crude oil prices are staying under modest pressure at the start of the week with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate trading a little above the $53 mark and losing around 1% on the day to make it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to gather strength.

Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair seems to be staying directionless while investors are waiting for the election results. Previewing the election, "Polls have tightened over the last month which (likely) puts a majority out of reach for both major parties," said TD Securities analysts. "Most polling stations will close at 21:30 ET, but with several toss ups on the west coast it is unlikely we will know the final results before BC polls close at 22:00 ET.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3103
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3126
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3253
Daily SMA50 1.326
Daily SMA100 1.3227
Daily SMA200 1.3285
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.315
Previous Daily Low 1.312
Previous Weekly High 1.3248
Previous Weekly Low 1.312
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3114
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

