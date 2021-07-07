USD/CAD struggles to hold above 1.2500, eyes on FOMC Minutes

- USD/CAD rose above 1.2500 during the American session.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.60.
- WTI extends slide, trades below $72 after earlier rebound.
After moving sideways around 1.2450 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the second half of the day and reached its highest level since late April at 1.2519. However, the pair erased the majority of its daily gains and was last seen trading at 1.2475, where it was up only 0.1% on a daily basis.
DXY clings to modest gains ahead of FOMC minutes
The renewed USD strength in the early American session and falling crude oil prices helped USD/CAD push higher. Following Tuesday's sharp decline, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate slumped to its lowest level since June 18 at $71.06 on Wednesday before staging a modest rebound. At the moment, WTI is down 2.5% on the day at $71.90.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a fresh three-month high of 92.84 as the USD continued to find demand with American traders entering the market. Currently, the DXY is up 0.15% at 92.67.
The only data from the US revealed on Wednesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of May was little changed at 9.2 million. Later in the session, the FOMC's June meeting minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors will look for fresh clues regarding the timing of tapering. In case the publication reaffirms the hawkish tilt in the FOMC's policy outlook, the USD is likely to gather further strength and vice versa.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2474
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2304
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2383
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 as dollar bulls defy falling US yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.18, the lowest since Apil, as the dollar defies falling Treasury yields and unimpressive US data to surge forward. Investors await the FOMC Meeting Minutes due later on.
GBP/USD slips under 1.38 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, closer to the lows, as the greenback gains ground across the board. Concerns about Britain's planned reopening on July 19 persist as covid cases rise.
XAU/USD holds above key support, eyes $1,815
Gold closed the previous five trading days in the positive territory. Next resistance is located at $1,815 ahead of $1,830. US Treasury bond yields continue to fall ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Rough Q2 for BTC to headline Tesla earnings, while ETH may drop 30%
BTC unable to fulfill expectations of a meaningful rally after triggering a multi-month head-and-shoulders pattern. ETH shows exhaustion and may be near a decline. XRP remains unchanged, offering few clues as to directional intentions.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.