USD/CAD struggles to find direction, trades flat on the day below 1.3400

- USD/CAD is trading in a very tight range on Monday.
- US Dollar Index is pushing lower at the start of the week.
- WTI is gaining more than 1%, trading around mid-$40s.
The USD/CAD pair gained nearly 200 pips last week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Monday. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3385.
DXY starts erasing last week's impressive gains
The broad-based USD weakness caused the pair to drop to a daily low of 1.3359 during the European trading hours. After gaining 1.7% last week, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, dropped to a daily low of 94.15 on Monday. The upbeat market mood at the start of the week seems to be making it difficult for the safe-haven USD to find demand. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.34% on the day at 94.25.
Meanwhile, rising crude oil prices also helped the CAD gather strength on Monday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate is currently trading at $40.65, gaining 1.45% on a daily basis.
Nevertheless, USD/CAD's movements remain relatively limited amid a lack of significant macroeconomic data releases.
Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will release its Manufacturing Business Index data for September. Next important data from Canada will be Wednesday's monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is expected to show that the Canadian economy expanded by 3% in July.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3193
|Daily SMA50
|1.3255
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3336
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3508
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
