USD/CAD struggles to direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD.
- The USD climbed to fresh multi-month tops and extended support to the pair.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid risk-on.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the 1.2700 mark through the early European session.
Following a brief consolidation during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the US dollar regained positive traction and shot to the highest level since early November 2020. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2670-65 region.
The USD continued drawing some support from expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week hinted that it could begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. Moreover, the dot-plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise rates in 2022.
However, a solid rebound in the equity markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, a modest uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the only release of Pending Home Sales data. The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking later during the North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the greenback.
Apart from this, traders would further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 1.2700 mark might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2760 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2694
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2669
|Daily SMA50
|1.2617
|Daily SMA100
|1.2442
|Daily SMA200
|1.2522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
