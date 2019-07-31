USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, focus on Canadian GDP/FOMC

- Bullish Crude Oil prices continue to underpin Loonie and exert some pressure.
- The downside seems limited ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
- Wednesday’s US ADP report and Canadian GDP might also provide some impetus.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.3135 region in the last hour.
The continued with its struggle to build on the recent recovery move and once again failed ahead of the 1.3200 handle on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
Oil prices remained well supported on Wednesday in the wake of weekly American Petroleum Institute (API) data that showed a decline in the US stockpiles, which coupled with a modest US Dollar pullback, exerted some follow-through pressure on the major.
The downside, however, seemed cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors keenly await the outcome of the highly anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session on Wednesday.
Heading into the key event risk, Wednesday's economic docket - featuring the releases of the ADP report on the US private sector employment and monthly Canadian GDP growth figures, will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3142
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.3233
|Daily SMA100
|1.3314
|Daily SMA200
|1.3304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3041
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.