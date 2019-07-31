USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, focus on Canadian GDP/FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bullish Crude Oil prices continue to underpin Loonie and exert some pressure.
  • The downside seems limited ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
  • Wednesday’s US ADP report and Canadian GDP might also provide some impetus.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.3135 region in the last hour.

The continued with its struggle to build on the recent recovery move and once again failed ahead of the 1.3200 handle on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.

Oil prices remained well supported on Wednesday in the wake of weekly American Petroleum Institute (API) data that showed a decline in the US stockpiles, which coupled with a modest US Dollar pullback, exerted some follow-through pressure on the major.

The downside, however, seemed cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors keenly await the outcome of the highly anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session on Wednesday. 

Heading into the key event risk, Wednesday's economic docket - featuring the releases of the ADP report on the US private sector employment and monthly Canadian GDP growth figures, will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3142
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.3233
Daily SMA100 1.3314
Daily SMA200 1.3304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3194
Previous Daily Low 1.3143
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.

Gold News

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  