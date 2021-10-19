USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, depressed below mid-1.2300s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD edged lower on Tuesday and dropped back closer to multi-month lows.
  • A combination of factors weighed on the USD and exerted pressure on the major.
  • The recent run-up in oil underpinned the loonie and contributed to the selling bias.

The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the Asian session and dropped back closer to over three-month lows touched last Friday. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.2300s, down over 0.20% for the day.

Having struggled to preserve the overnight recovery gains to levels beyond the 1.2400 mark, the USD/CAD pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The recent strong bullish run in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the emergence of fresh selling around the US dollar, exerted some downward pressure on the major.

The markets now seem to have fully priced in the prospects for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. Apart from this, Monday's weaker US data – showing that Industrial Production fell by the most in seven months in September – and a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a headwind for the USD. Bulls even shrugged off a softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven greenback.

Meanwhile, fears about a faster-than-expected rise in inflation have been fueling speculations about a Fed rate hike move in 2022. This might help limit any deeper USD losses and extend some support to the USD/CAD pair amid slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and before positioning for an extension of a near one-month-old downward trajectory.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Tuesday will take cues from a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman later during the US session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2344
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.238
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.258
Daily SMA50 1.2614
Daily SMA100 1.2504
Daily SMA200 1.2505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.241
Previous Daily Low 1.2349
Previous Weekly High 1.2498
Previous Weekly Low 1.2337
Previous Monthly High 1.2896
Previous Monthly Low 1.2494
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2372
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2349
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2288
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2471

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near the 1.3770-1.3780 zone below the bearish slopping line. MACD signals upside momentum with the underlying bullish sentiment.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes $1,780 amid recent USD weakness

Gold eyes $1,780 amid recent USD weakness

Gold prices lock in some fresh gains above $1,770 amid a recent pullback in the greenback. The US benchmark Treasury yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.57% losses, which weigh on the greenback.  A lower USD valuation enhances the appeal of the precious metal for the other currencies holders. 

Gold News

Litecoin on the cusp of 26% breakout

Litecoin on the cusp of 26% breakout

Litecoin price is on the penultimate leg of a technical formation that will catalyze a quick bull rally. LTC needs to clear one critical hurdle to kick-start a run-up to levels last seen more than a month ago. Litecoin price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since Oct 13.

Read more

Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures