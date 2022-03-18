USD/CAD struggles near 1.2600, bulls trying to defend 200-DMA amid modest USD strength

- USD/CAD continued losing ground for the fourth straight day and dropped to over a two-week low.
- An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure on the pair.
- Sustained weakness below the 1.2585 region will set the stage for a further depreciating move.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the 1.2600 mark, or over a two-week low.
The pair extended this week's sharp retracement slide from the 1.2870 region and witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading on Friday. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations pushed crude oil prices to a multi-day high. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China has raised concerns about reduced fuel demand. This, along with a softer risk tone, keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the black liquid. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar buying assisted the USD/CAD pair to find some support and defend the very important 200-day SMA support, at least for the time being.
The Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating that it could hike rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022, acted as a tailwind for the USD. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. This supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair.
That said, acceptance below a technically significant moving average, leading to a subsequent break through the monthly low, around the 1.2585 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the slide towards mid-1.2500s en-route intermediate support near the 1.2525 zone before dropping to the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
The market focus will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. This, along with a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, would drive the broader market risk sentiment and the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2603
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2745
|Daily SMA50
|1.2687
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.2605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2699
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.256
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
