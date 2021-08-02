USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range above mid-1.2400s

- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on Friday’s modest recovery gains from over two-week lows.
- Dovish Fed, declining US bond yields and the risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD.
- A pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range above mid-1.2400s.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from two-and-half-week lows and led to a subdued trading action on the first day of a new week. The US dollar remained on the defensive amid dovish Fed expectations and capped the upside. However, a pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any losses, at least for now.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will wait for a longer period before slowing its massive monetary support. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD. Apart from this, the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields, back closer to multi-month lows, along with the risk-on impulse in the market further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, investors now seem worried that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally could derail the global economic recovery and slow fuel demand. This, in turn, weighed on crude oil prices and weighed on the Canadian dollar, which held traders from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Moreover, the range-bound price action further warrants some caution before positioning for any firm direction.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2463
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2533
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2422
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2449
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
