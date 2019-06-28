USD/CAD struggles below 1.3100 handle, fresh multi-month lows

- The USD remains on the defensive ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting at G20 summit.
- A modest pullback in Crude Oil undermines Loonie and might help limit the downside.
- Traders now eye Canadian GDP report/US economic data some short-term impetus.
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Canadian counterpart, with the USD/CAD pair slipping further below the 1.3100 handle to hit near five-month lows on Friday.
The pair extended its recent bearish trajectory from levels beyond the 1.3400 round figure mark and remained under some selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, also marking its eighth day of a downtick in the previous nine.
Despite Thursday's mostly in line final US Q1 GDP report, the US Dollar failed to attract any buying interest and failed to lend any support to the major as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US President Donald Trump's trade-related meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Even a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, failed to provide any meaningful impetus, albeit seemed to be the only factor that might help limit further losses, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, Friday economic docket - highlighting the monthly Canadian GDP report, along with the releases of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index from the US will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3087
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3304
|Daily SMA50
|1.3392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
