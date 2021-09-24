- USD/CAD dropped 40-pips on the back of WTI’s climb to new monthly highs.
- Market sentiment dampened the appetite for high-beta currencies, like the loonie.
- In the next week, the Canadian GDP report will be the focus for investors.
Early in the American session, the loonie was trading above 1.2700 on the back of dampened market sentiment caused by various factors. However, as the session progresses, the USD/CAD is barely up 0.09%, trading at 1.2667 at the time of writing.
As previously mentioned, the market sentiment is downbeat. Evergrande’s concerns of a possible spillover could materialize. The Chinese real-estate giant failed to pay the interest in the dollar-denominated bond due on Thursday, though it has 30-days to fulfill the coupon. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s prospect of bond tapering later in the year, and half of the FOMC members looking for a rate hike in the second half of 2022, according to the dot-plot, also weighed in the mood.
WTI reached a new two-month high above $74.00
Back to USD/CAD, oil prices are on the front foot. WTI’s rose to a monthly high of $74.14, a gain of 1.10% during the day, boosting the oil commodity-currency loonie, as the pair struggled at 1.2700 before the New York session open.
Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau unveiled the New Home Sales for August, which rose to 0.74M better than 0.70M foreseen and 0.708M of the previous reading. The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to the report, and at the release, was trading at 93.29, up 0.23%.
In the next week, the Canadian economic docket, on Thursday, will unveil the Gross Domestic Product for July expected at 0.7% on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Marking Manufacturing PMI for September foreseen at 57.2 will be released.
In the US, on Monday, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders for August, expected to rose by 0.6%. Further, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excluding Aircraft will also be revealed.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2667
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2663
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.2426
|Daily SMA200
|1.2525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2796
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2634
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
