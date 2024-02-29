USD/CAD settles into the midrange after Thursday's US PCE inflation spoils rate cut hopes

Share:

USD/CAD tumbles from 1.3600 once again after US ISM PMI misses forecasts on Friday

USD/CAD softer on Thursday, moves are limited.

Canada saw a mixed GDP print, and US jobless claims ticked higher.

Friday to bring Canadian, US PMIs.

USD/CAD rose to an intraday high of 1.3597 before backsliding to 1.3541 after US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation figures printed exactly as markets were hoping. Annualized Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) printed above expectations, but the MoM figure failed to meet expectations.

Canada still has the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) due on Friday, alongside the US S&P and ISM Manufacturing PMIs. Michigan State University’s Consumer Sentiment Index survey results are also slated for Friday. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials will be making appearances on Friday as well, and rate watchers will be keen to look for signs that Thursday’s PMI print drew rate cut interest from Fed policymakers.

Daily digest market movers: US PCE brings no surprises, mixed Canadian GDP limits moves

US Core PCE printed at 2.8% YoY, exactly as expected, down slightly from previous 2.9%.

The MoM Core PCE figure also printed at the expected 0.4%, but the previous print saw a slight downside revision to 0.1% from 0.2%.

Canada’s Annualized Q4 GDP came in at 1.0%, above the 0.8% expected and posting a stronger recovery from the previous -0.5%, which also saw a healthy revision from -1.1%.

US Initial Jobless Claims ticked higher for the week ended February 23, rising to 215K compared to the forecast for 210K, while the previous week saw a slight revision to 202K from 201K.

US Pending Home Sales also declined to a five-month low, printing at -4.9% versus the forecast of 1.0%, a sharp pullback from the previous 5.7% (revised down from 8.3%).

Friday brings the latest Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for February, which last printed at 48.3.

Friday’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to tick slightly higher to 49.5 from 49.1 in February.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.31% 0.29% -0.01% -0.06% -0.46% 0.15% 0.62% EUR -0.32% -0.01% -0.31% -0.36% -0.76% -0.15% 0.32% GBP -0.29% 0.01% -0.30% -0.35% -0.75% -0.14% 0.34% CAD 0.01% 0.34% 0.30% -0.05% -0.45% 0.17% 0.63% AUD 0.06% 0.36% 0.34% 0.05% -0.40% 0.22% 0.67% JPY 0.45% 0.76% 0.73% 0.43% 0.40% 0.63% 1.07% NZD -0.16% 0.16% 0.14% -0.14% -0.21% -0.61% 0.49% CHF -0.62% -0.33% -0.33% -0.63% -0.68% -1.08% -0.46% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: USD/CAD still up on the week despite Thursday backstep

USD/CAD is trading into familiar near-term levels after falling toward 1.3540. The pair remains capped under the week’s high of 1.3606 set on Wednesday, and intraday price action is getting bolstered by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) nearby at 1.3515.

Thursday’s daily candlestick is notably middling on the high side of recent consolidation. The pair is drifting away from the 200-day SMA at 1.3478 and is up over 3% from the last major swing low into the 1.3200 handle.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart