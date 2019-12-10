USD/CAD steadily climbs to session top, around mid-1.3200s

- USD/CAD reverses an early dip to 1.3225 area amid weaker oil prices.
- The uptick seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent USD selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair climbed around 20 pips from daily lows and refreshed session tops in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair showed some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA and managed to find some support near the 1.3225 region (overnight swing lows) despite the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
Sliding oil prices lend some support
Weaker crude oil prices, now down around 0.70% for the day, undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit the pair's early downtick.
Oil prices on Tuesday retreated farther from multi-week tops amid growing concerns about a slowing global demand outlook, which outweighed the recent OPEC+ agreement to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020.
Meanwhile, the intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by some renewed USD weakness, led by persistent uncertainty about a potential phase one US-China trade deal and the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Tuesday, either from the US or Canada.
This coupled with investors' reluctance to place aggressive bets ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update on Wednesday might further contribute toward capping any runaway rally for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3244
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3267
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3222
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
