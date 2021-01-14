USD/CAD slumps to fresh weekly lows near 1.2650

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD came under renewed bearish pressure in American session.
  • US Dollar Index retreats from daily high it hit above 90.50.
  • WTI trades in the negative territory near $52.50.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the early trading hours of the American session and rose above 1.2700 but staged a sharp U-turn. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in a week at 1.2637, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.

Eyes on Powell speech, Biden's stimulus plan

The USD's market valuation seems to be the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements on Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 90.57 after the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims rose by 181,000 to 795,000 last week.

However, with Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in the positive territory, the USD lost its attractiveness and the DXY turned flat on the day at 90.35, causing USD/CAD to reverse its direction.

Later in the day, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech on the economy and the policy outlook at an online event. Moreover, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil his coronavirus relief plan. Markets have already priced in the reports claiming that the new bill will be worth around $2 trillion. Nevertheless, a positive reaction in the US Treasury bond yields could help the USD gather strength and trigger a rebound in USD/CAD.

In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading in the negative territory around mid-$52s, helping USD/CAD limit its losses for the time being.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2654
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.277
Daily SMA50 1.2881
Daily SMA100 1.3044
Daily SMA200 1.3347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2747
Previous Daily Low 1.268
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims disappointed with 965,000..

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.

Gold news

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.

Read more

US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight

US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight

DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures