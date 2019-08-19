USD/CAD slips to multi-day lows, around mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Rising Oil prices benefitted Loonie and exerted some downward pressure.
  • Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit the downside.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias on the first day of a new trading week and is currently placed at multi-day lows, just above mid-1.3200s.
 
The pair extended last week's late pullback from the 1.3340-45 supply zone and remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Monday, rather unaffected by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood helped the US Treasury bond yields to build on the recent bounce from multi-year lows, which eventually underpinned the greenback demand.

Positive Oil prices underpin Loonie

Traders, however, took cues from a goodish up-move in Crude Oil prices, which benefitted from the latest US-China trade development and benefitted the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. Meanwhile, recessionary fears and rising US stockpiles might cap further gains for Oil and turned out to be one of the key factors that might help limit any further downside for the major.
 
This coupled with the fact that investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes might further collaborate towards lending some support. Traders this week will also scrutinize the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole Symposium, which might help provide a fresh directional impetus.
 
Heading into this week's key event risks, the USD/Oil price dynamics might play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday - either from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.326
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3272
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3213
Daily SMA50 1.3184
Daily SMA100 1.3299
Daily SMA200 1.3313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3326
Previous Daily Low 1.326
Previous Weekly High 1.334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3184
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.322
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3378

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes

EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, ahead of Corbyn's speech

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, ahead of Corbyn's speech

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer.  A speech by Labour's Corbyn about stopping such a scenario is awaited. Election speculation looms.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark

Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark

Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Forex Today: Calm amid Trump's optimism for a deal, ahead of Corbyn's Brexit speech

Forex Today: Calm amid Trump's optimism for a deal, ahead of Corbyn's Brexit speech

The market mood is calm and currencies are little changed after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on reaching a deal with China.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  