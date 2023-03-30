USD/CAD slips as risk appetite improves, US Dollar weakens on Fed’s pausing in May

- USD/CAD approaches the 100-day EMA at 1.3520, yet shy of testing it.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals unemployment claims rise above estimates.
- US GDP for Q4 2022 slides a tick below expectations at 2.6%.
USD/CAD stumbles below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) spurred by a risk-on impulse, as shown by Wall Street opening in the green. Market participants estimated that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would not hike rates at the May meeting while the buck weakens. At the time of typing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3528, below its opening price by 0.22%.
USD/CAD falls on US unemployment claims rising, easing the Fed’s job
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthened for the fourth straight day, with the USD/CAD tumbling below 1.3600 for the first time since March 7. The greenback’s fall continued after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed unemployment claims. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 25 rose 198K, above estimates of 196K.
At the same time, the US Commerce Department revealed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 2022 on its final reading, it came a tick below 2.7% estimates, at 2.6%
The US labor market data is a relief for the Federal Reserve, as the central bank is trying to curb stickier inflation levels above 6%. If the labor market continues to cool down, that will ease inflationary pressures. Nevertheless, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation will be revealed on Friday. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) is estimated at 4.7% YoY. Readings above the consensus could open the door for additional rate increases, meaning that the US Dollar (USD) could appreciate in the near term; hence further upside in the USD/CAD can be expected.
Nevertheless, the USD/CAD has held below 1.3600 on rising oil prices. WTI, the US crude oil benchmark, is increasing 1.88%, at $74.16 PB, a headwind for the USD/CAD. A good part of Canada’s economic growth is linked to oil and natural gas exports.
On the Canadian side, January’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected at 0.3% MoM. Analysts at TD Securities noted, “We look for industry-level GDP to rise by 0.4% m/m in January, in line with the market consensus and slightly above flash estimates for a 0.3% gain. Details should reveal broad-based strength across goods and services, and if realized, our forecast would leave Q1 GDP tracking further above BoC projections of 0.5%.”
USD/CAD Technical analysis
Despite the recent four-day pullback, the USD/CAD is still neutrally biased. Sellers need to drag prices below the 50-day EMA at 1.3520, which would open the door to testing 1.3500. Further downside below the figure will expose the 200-day EMA at 1.3369. But if USD/CAD buyers step in around 1.3500, the USD/CAD could test the 20-day EMA at 1.3648 in the short term.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3539
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3702
|Daily SMA50
|1.3539
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3557
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The disappointing data releases from the US and the risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, weigh on the US Dollar and fuels the pair's upside.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and make it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand.
Gold: Bulls aiming to challenge the $2,000 threshold Premium
Spot Gold found demand during American trading hours and currently trades around the $1,980 level. Following a consolidative stage, the bright metal gained upward traction on the back of continued US Dollar weakness.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors
MULN, the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent.