USD/CAD slides to two-week low, challenges ascending channel support near 1.2770 area

- USD/CAD turned lower for the second successive day and dropped to a two-week low.
- The USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains and acted as a headwind for the pair.
- The ascending channel support might help limit losses amid retreating crude oil prices.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to a two-week low, around the 1.2770 region in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2810-15 area, the USD/CAD pair met with a fresh supply on Thursday and turned lower for the second successive day. This also marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four sessions and was sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar selling at higher levels.
The underlying bullish sentiment continued to act as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback, which was further pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields. Despite the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases, investors remain optimistic amid signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared.
This was evident from an extension of the recent bullish run in the equity markets. This helped offset weaker crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie. The USD/CAD pair, however, has managed to defend ascending trend-channel support, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Chicago PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2774
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2802
|Daily SMA50
|1.264
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2835
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2806
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.