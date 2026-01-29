USD/CAD slides to 15-month low as rising Oil prices and BoC outlook lift the Loonie

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) extends its gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/CAD sliding to its lowest level since October 2024, as the Loonie draws support from rising Oil prices and a steady Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary policy outlook. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3500, down nearly 0.40% on the day.

Rising crude prices tend to support the Canadian Dollar, as Canada is one of the world’s largest Oil exporters. Oil prices surged sharply after Washington issued fresh warnings of potential military action against Iran over its nuclear programme, reviving concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading around $65.90 a barrel, its highest level since September 26, up more than 4% on the day.

The pair remains under pressure even as the Greenback holds broadly steady. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.17, down about 0.17% on the day, after staging a modest rebound the previous day from a dip to four-year lows.

On the data front, US economic releases earlier in the day offered a mixed picture. Initial Jobless Claims edged lower to 209K from 210K in the previous week, but came in above market expectations of 205K.

Nonfarm Productivity rose at an annualized pace of 4.9% in the third quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous reading. Unit Labor Costs fell by 1.9% in Q3, in line with forecasts and unchanged from the prior estimate.

Meanwhile, traders continue to digest the latest monetary policy decisions from both the BoC and the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered on Wednesday. The BoC left its policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, as widely expected, and reiterated that it remains focused on keeping inflation close to the 2% target, adding that the current policy rate “remains appropriate.”

South of the border, the Fed also kept interest rates unchanged, opting to maintain a cautious, data-dependent approach. Officials acknowledged that economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace but noted that inflation remains "somewhat elevated" and that uncertainty around the outlook is still high.

Looking ahead, relative monetary policy expectations are likely to keep downside pressure on USD/CAD, with interest-rate swaps pricing in around a 44% probability of a 25-basis-point BoC rate increase to 2.50% over the next twelve months. By contrast, markets expect the Fed to deliver two rate cuts later this year.