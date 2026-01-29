TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD slides below 1.3780 as Fed hold lifts the Dollar

  • GBP/USD drops as the US Dollar surges after the Fed holds rates and downplays labor market risks.
  • Powell’s neutral tone pushes the DXY higher, amid ongoing selloffs in Gold, crypto and equities.
  • Focus turns to the BoE decision and UK political risks as potential headwinds for Sterling.
GBP/USD slides below 1.3780 as Fed hold lifts the Dollar
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates unchanged and revealed a stabilization of the jobs market. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3779, down 0.18%

Sterling tumbles as the Fed signals labor market stability, lifting the Dollar and pressuring risk assets

On an abrupt move, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against six currencies, is up 0.65% to 96.40, a headwind for Sterling.

The US Dollar’s gains and the fall of US equities sent Gold, Silver and risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum plunging across the board.

Aside from this, on Wednesday, the Fed held rates unchanged at the 3.50%-3.75% range to assess the impact of 75 basis points of easing during the second half of 2026. The decision was by majority on a 10-2 vote split, with Governors Waller and Miran opting for a quarter of a percentage point cut.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell dodged political questions, like the US Dollar’s value and whether he would stay as Governor towards the end of his period in 2028. Nevertheless, he advised his successor, saying, “Stay out of elected politics.”

Regarding the economy, Powell commented that it remains solid, that the risks of a jump in the unemployment rate have diminished, but not so high prices. Hence, he shifted towards a neutral stance, as he wants to assess the impact of last year’s three rate cuts and see what data warrants, regarding setting monetary policy.

On the data front, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 24, exceeded estimates of 205K, rose by 209K, below the previous print of 210K.

Across the pond, the UK docket remains absent with traders' focus on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision next week. Meanwhile, domestic political issues inside the Labour Party. Chris Turner, head of forex strategy at ING, mentioned that “UK politics may well take its toll on sterling again over the coming months.”

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD remains upwardly biased, despite falling to a two-day low of 1.3742, before recovering some ground. For a bullish resumption, the pair needs to close daily above 1.3800, keeping buyers hopeful of testing higher prices. On the downside, buyers’ last line of support would be the January 27 daily low of 1.3668, before clearing the path towards 1.3600.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%0.11%-0.32%-0.19%0.29%0.06%-0.21%
EUR-0.06%0.05%-0.37%-0.25%0.24%0.00%-0.27%
GBP-0.11%-0.05%-0.42%-0.30%0.16%-0.06%-0.32%
JPY0.32%0.37%0.42%0.12%0.60%0.36%0.11%
CAD0.19%0.25%0.30%-0.12%0.49%0.25%-0.02%
AUD-0.29%-0.24%-0.16%-0.60%-0.49%-0.23%-0.49%
NZD-0.06%-0.00%0.06%-0.36%-0.25%0.23%-0.28%
CHF0.21%0.27%0.32%-0.11%0.02%0.49%0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the mid-1.1900s following the daily close on Wall Street on Thursday. The pair’s vacillating price action comes amid marginal losses in the US Dollar, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision and keep an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces some increasing selling pressure, building on Wednesday’s losses and revisiting the 1.3750 zone on Thursday. Cable’s decline to two-day lows comes in response to the marked advance in the Greenback while traders have started to shift their focus to next week’s BoE gathering.

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold accelerates its daily correction and retests the $5,100 region per troy ounce, turning negative for the day and fading the earlier bull run to all-time highs around $5,600. The precious metal’s steep sell-off comes on the back of the better tone in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $85,000 in the North American session on Thursday, dropping nearly 3% in the one-hour timeframe. The move has seen the largest crypto by market cap erase over 5% of its value within the past 24 hours, briefly reaching $84,400, its lowest level since December 1, according to Binance data.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers