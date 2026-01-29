TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

  • Solana drops nearly 2% on Thursday, approaching a crucial support level tested last week.
  • Derivatives data indicates capital outflows and bearish sentiment among traders.
  • The technical outlook for Solana indicates a downside bias, as bearish momentum persists.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. The smart contract token shows a rising bearish bias in retail sentiment as SOL futures Open Interest declines and funding rate turns negative. Technically, Solana flashes downside risk targeting the $116 support zone with a deeper zone at $100.

Declining retail sentiment and potential recovery catalysts

Solana is losing retail strength as capital outflows from its derivatives market reinforce risk-averse sentiment. CoinGlass data shows that SOL futures Open Interest fell 1.40% over the last 24 hours to $7.42 billion, indicating a significant positional wipeout or leverage reduction. 

Confirming the bearish bias, long liquidations of $5.55 million outpace short liquidations of $1.34 million over the last 24 hours, indicating that broadly bullish positions were wiped out. Additionally, the funding rate has flipped negative to -0.0042%, reflecting a short position among new players.

SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

The subdued retail interest in Solana aligns with a broader pullback following the US Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% on a 10-2 vote. The two votes in favor of rate cuts and the rest approaching a wait-and-see approach imply an end to the quantitative tightening phase. Potential rate cuts later in the year could boost liquidity in the cryptocurrency market, fueling a recovery.

Additionally, the upcoming rescheduled meeting between the US government, banks, and cryptocurrency market leaders to discuss crypto market structure would be a potential bullish catalyst if the CLARITY bill is passed.

Technical outlook: Will Solana price hold above $116?

Solana remains below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), underscoring a bearish bias. At the time of writing, SOL is down 2% on Thursday, extending the over 1% decline from the previous day.

Immediate support for Solana is at $116, which previously limited downside moves on Sunday and December 18. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trends below the signal line, while a contracting negative histogram suggests easing downside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40 reverses from near the midline, indicating a weak tone, with further downside before oversold conditions are reached. 

If SOL closes decisively below $116, it would open the door to the $100 psychological level and the $95 support level, aligning with the April 7 low. 

SOL/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, Solana faces multiple levels of resistance at the 50-day EMA at $133, followed by the 100-day EMA at $144, near the $145-$148 supply zone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

XRP holds $1.90 support as institutional and derivatives interest grow

XRP holds $1.90 support as institutional and derivatives interest grow

Ripple (XRP) is trading at $1.92 at the time of writing on Wednesday, and consolidating above support at $1.90. Bulls have exhibited relative strength since Monday, driving XRP upward from the weekly open at $1.84.

Jupiter Price Forecast: Bullish momentum holds on increasing revenues, DEX volumes

Jupiter Price Forecast: Bullish momentum holds on increasing revenues, DEX volumes

Jupiter extends its rally above the 50-day EMA, teasing a breakout from a crucial resistance level. On-chain data shows steady revenue collection and rising DEX volumes, suggesting consistent demand.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies below $90,000 ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies below $90,000 ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin price stabilizes on Wednesday after recovering nearly 3% in the previous two days. US-listed spot ETFs record an outflow of $147.37 on Tuesday, signaling cautious institutional positioning.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.