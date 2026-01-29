WTI Price Forecast: WTI reclaims key moving averages as technical bias improves

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil extends its advance on Thursday, briefly climbing to its highest level since August 4 as geopolitical risk premiums linked to rising US-Iran tensions underpin prices. At the time of writing, the US benchmark is trading around $65.20 a barrel, consolidating after touching an intraday high near $66.24.

Geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and Iran have escalated after Washington issued fresh warnings of potential military action over Tehran’s nuclear programme, reviving concerns about possible supply disruptions across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a broadly softer US Dollar (USD) is adding another layer of support, as a weaker Greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for overseas buyers. However, persistent worries over global oversupply could act as a headwind, limiting the scope for further gains.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart has turned constructive, with WTI breaking decisively above a descending channel and reclaiming its key moving averages.

Price is now holding above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The 50-day SMA has turned higher, while the longer-term averages have begun to flatten after a prolonged decline, suggesting bearish momentum is fading and buyers are gradually regaining control.

Momentum indicators support this improving bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 70, pointing to strong upside momentum, though overbought conditions warn that the rally could pause or consolidate in the near term.

At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has climbed above 30, reinforcing the view that trend strength is increasing.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA near $61.90 acts as immediate dynamic support, ahead of the key psychological $60.00 level. Holding above this zone would keep the broader bullish setup intact.

On the upside, a sustained break above the $65.00 area would expose the next resistance near the August high around $67.00, with scope for a further extension toward the $70.00 handle if bullish momentum accelerates.