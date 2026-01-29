Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below 1.3780 as Fed hold lifts the Dollar

GBP/USD slides below 1.3780 as Fed hold lifts the Dollar

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session after the US Federal Reserve held rates unchanged and revealed a stabilization of the jobs market. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.37791, down 0.18%. Read More...

GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3800, with 1.3870 long-term highs in sight

The Pound has taken back most of the ground lost on Wednesday, and is trading in the area of 1.3830 on Thursday’s early London session, after bouncing at 1.3750 lows, with the four-year highs of 1.3870 at a relatively short distance. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rebounds toward 1.3850 near four-year highs

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3830 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern. Read More...