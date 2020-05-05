USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.4000s amid surging oil prices

- USD/CAD edged lower on Tuesday and retreated further from 1-1/2-week tops.
- Surging oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some downward pressure.
- A subdued USD price action failed to lend any support ahead of US/Canadian data.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below mid-1.4000s.
The pair came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and retreated further from mid-1.4100s, or 1-1/2 week tops set in the previous session. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors, including a further strong recovery in oil prices and a subdued US dollar price action.
Crude oil prices built on its recent strong recovery gains and rallied around 8.5% on Tuesday amid expectations that fuel demand would begin to pick up as governments ease lockdowns. Rallying oil prices provided a goodish lift to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
On the other hand, the US dollar failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday positive move and remained confined in a narrow trading band. This, in turn, did little to impress bullish traders or ease the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the major.
The pair was last seen hovering around 200-hour SMA, which if broken might prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for an eventual break below the key 1.40 psychological mark. Traders now look forward to the US/Canadian macro data for a fresh impetus.
The Canadian economic docket highlights the release of trade balance data, which will be followed by the release of the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data might produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4039
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.4088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4033
|Daily SMA50
|1.3951
|Daily SMA100
|1.3551
|Daily SMA200
|1.3392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4153
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4051
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4117
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength
EUR/USD has tumbled toward 1.0850 after the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB action as unconstitutional, with details coming out. The US dollar is gaining strength across the board.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: Attempts a bounce above $1700, will it last?
Gold finds support once again near 1697 ahead of US ISM Services PMI. US dollar recovery challenges the XAU bounce above 1700. Hopes of economic upturn amid easing lockdowns continue to weigh.
WTI: Conclusive break above $22 elusive
The bullish move in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude looks to have stalled during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The black gold is currently trading near $21.83 per barrel, representing a more than 7.5% gain on the day.