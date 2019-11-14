USD/CAD sits near multi-week tops, just above mid-1.3200s

- The pair gained some traction despite a combination of negative factors.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by a subdued USD demand, positive Oil prices.
- Thursday’s speeches by influential FOMC members eyed for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair held steady above mid-1.3200s, or near five-week tops, with bulls still awaiting a move beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
The pair ticked higher for the fifth consecutive session – also marking its eighth day of a positive move in the previous nine – and seemed rather unaffected by bullish oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie.
Bulls await a sustained move beyond 200-DMA
Even a subdued US Dollar price action, weighed down by a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, did little to dampen the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the major, albeit kept a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
Oil prices gained some follow-through traction on Thursday and remained well supported by the overnight report, which showed a surprise drop in the US crude inventories, and comments from an OPEC official about lower US shale production growth in 2020.
The prevalent risk-off mood, amid growing uncertainty over a preliminary US-China trade deal, seemed to be the only factor that benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart and driving the pair higher.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum and make it through a significant technical barrier as market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC member for some meaningful trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3265
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3143
|Daily SMA50
|1.3208
|Daily SMA100
|1.3198
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 as Germany avoids recession
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.10 after Germany surprised by reporting growth in the third quarter. Earlier, the USD remained bid after the first day of Powell's testimony and trade tensions.
GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-line support
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.
Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas
The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300