USD/CAD sits near 2-1/2 month tops, around mid-1.3300s

- Weaker oil prices undermined Loonie and helped regain traction.
- The USD climbs to fresh multi-year tops and remained supportive.
- Traders now eye US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed near 2-1/2 month tops set in the previous session.
After the overnight late pullback, a combination of supporting factors helped the pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and find acceptance above the 1.3345 heavy supply zone, at least for now.
The US Dollar climbed to fresh multi-year tops, further beyond the 99.00 handle, amid renewed hopes of a potential US-China trade deal, though a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside.
Fall in Oil prices weighed on Loonie
Adding to this, a negative trading mood around Crude Oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie - and further collaborated to the pair's bid tone for the third consecutive session.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday on the back of growing market worries about the global economic growth and a rise in OPEC output, rising for the first time this year in August in the wake of higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria.
It would now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the latest bullish breakout as the focus now shifts to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3354
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3285
|Daily SMA50
|1.3183
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
GBP/USD crashes to lowest since 2016 ahead of crucial Brexit showdown
GBP/USD plunged below 1.2000, hitting the lowest since 2016 as a critical day in parliament begins. The opposition will try to force the government to only leave the EU with a deal. Elections are looming.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefits the JPY’s safe-haven status. A sudden turnaround in the US bond yields further collaborated to the intraday slide. The ongoing USD bullish run helped limit losses ahead of the US ISM manufacturing PMI.
Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and barring a couple of knee-jerk reactions, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.