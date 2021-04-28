USD/CAD is expected to see some consolidation above 1.2365, however, the Credit Suisse analyst team core bias stays bearish, with resistance at 1.2455 expected to cap.

Next major support at 1.2365

“With a large bearish ‘outside day’ and bearish cross lower in daily MACD momentum still in place, we stay bearish, with a break below 1.2365 expected post a lengthier pause. With this in mind, the next major support below here is seen at a major corrective price low at 1.2265/51, which is similarly expected to prove a tough initial barrier. Nevertheless, with a major long-term top in place, we still see scope for an eventual move to 1.2062, the 2017 low.”

“Near-term resistance stays at 1.2455/73, which we expect to cap on any rebound from 1.2365. Above this resistance would suggest further ranging though, which is not our base case.”