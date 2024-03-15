USD/CAD rises to near 1.3540, focus shifts to the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

USD/CAD extends its gains after stronger US Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

US Core PPI remained at 2.0% YoY and rose by 0.3% MoM in February.

Higher WTI price could provide support for the Canadian Dollar.

USD/CAD gains ground for the second successive session on Friday. Wednesday’s hotter-than-expected US Consumer Inflation data has reduced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates soon. This sentiment is further bolstered by Thursday’s Producer Inflation figures from the United States (US). As a result, the USD/CAD pair trades higher around 1.3540 at the time of this update.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) benefits from the hawkish sentiment surrounding the US Fed, which is considering prolonging its higher interest rates due to persistent inflationary pressures. US Treasury yields have increased in the previous four consecutive sessions, providing support to the US Dollar (USD). The DXY remains in the green zone around 103.40, with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds correcting at 4.68% and 4.28%, respectively.

The US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) held steady with a 2.0% year-over-year increase in February, surpassing expectations which were set at 1.9%. The US PPI (YoY) experienced a 1.6% increase, exceeding both the expected 1.1% and the previous 1.0%.

US Retail Sales rose by 0.6% monthly, below the expected 0.8% in February, swinging from the previous decline of 1.1%. While Retail Sales Control Group improved to a flat 0.0%, compared to the previous decline of 0.3%. Traders will likely keep an eye on the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March, due to be released on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices are on the rise for the third consecutive day, buoyed by signs of strong demand in the United States and an optimistic outlook for global consumption in 2024. This positive trend in Crude oil prices could offer support for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US. Consequently, this could limit the upside potential of the USD/CAD pair.

On Thursday, Canadian Manufacturing Sales showed a rebound to 0.2% in January, although it fell short of the forecasted 0.4%. Despite this, it marks a recovery from the previous month's decline of -1.1% (revised down from -0.7%). Investors will now turn their attention to Housing Starts and Wholesale Sales data scheduled for release on Friday.