USD/CAD reverses an early dip to 1.3300 mark, back near 1-month tops

- Firming Fed rate cut expectations continued to weigh on the US Dollar.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the Loonie and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early dip to the 1.3300 neighbourhood and is currently placed at session tops, well within the striking distance of one-month high set last Thursday.
As investors looked past Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the major.
Weaker oil prices remain supportive
It is worth reporting that the latest US employment details showed that the US economy created less-than-expected 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near 50-year low level of 3.5%.
However, the prevalent weaker sentiment around Crude Oil prices continued undermining demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie and helped limit any deeper losses rather assisted the pair to regain some traction on Monday.
Oil prices continued to be weighed down by fears that the global economic slowdown will weigh on future demand growth and receding optimism over progress in the US-China trade talks, especially after reports indicated that China wants the scope of any deal to be narrow.
The uptick, so far, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid growing speculations that the Fed will cut interest rates further at its upcoming policy meeting in October. Hence, Monday’s scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3324
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3252
|Daily SMA50
|1.3257
|Daily SMA100
|1.325
|Daily SMA200
|1.3294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD pair will likely find acceptance above the crucial 21-day average resistance signaling a continuation of the recovery rally if the German Factory Orders blow past expectations.
GBP/USD in search of a firm direction; stuck in a familiar trading range
The GBP/USD extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Mon and remained well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so.
USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle ahead of trade talks
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.