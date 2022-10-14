- USD/CAD retreats from daily peak amid the emergence of fresh selling around the USD.
- Sliding US bond yields and the risk-on impulse is seen weighing on the safe-haven buck.
- Falling crude oil prices undermine the loonie and help limit the downside for the major.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreats around 75-80 pips during the early North American session and is currently placed in neutral territory, around mid-1.3700s.
The US dollar surrenders its strong intraday gains and slides back closer to the weekly low touched earlier this Friday, which, in turn, prompts fresh selling around the USD/CAD pair. A fresh wave of the risk-on trade, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, turn out to be key factors exerting some downward pressure on the safe-haven greenback. That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the buck.
In fact, the fed fund futures indicate a greater chance of the fourth successive 75 bps supersized rate hike by the US central bank at the next policy meeting in November. The bets were reaffirmed by the stronger US consumer inflation figures released on Thursday. Apart from this, a sharp intraday fall in crude oil prices is seen undermining the commodity-linked loonie and offering support to the USD/CAD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The markets, meanwhile, reacted little to mixed US Retail Sales figures for September, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent pullback could be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions around the USD/CAD pair. That said, a convincing break below the 1.3700 mark will negate the near-term positive bias and set the stage for an extension of the previous day's dramatic turnaround from the highest level since May 2020.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.362
|Daily SMA50
|1.3251
|Daily SMA100
|1.3055
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3978
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3707
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
