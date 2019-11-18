USD/CAD retreats to 1.3200 area on broad USD weakness

- US President Trump's meeting with FOMC's Powell weighs on USD.
- US Dollar Index extends daily slide toward 97.70.
- Crude oil remains under pressure to help pair keep losses limited.
The USD/CAD pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and fell to a fresh session low of 1.3201 pressured by a broad-based USD weakness. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3210, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the session, the Federal Reserve in a statement announced that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell met with US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Following the meeting, Trump, via Twitter, said that they have discussed "interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, dollar strength."
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, turned south on Trump's comments and was last down 0.26% on the day at 97.75.
Trade headlines push crude oil prices lower
On the other hand, after CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief, Eunice Yoon, reported that China was pessimistic about reaching a trade deal with the US, crude oil met a fresh selling wave. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) broke below the $57 handle and made it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to continue to gather strength. At the moment, the WTI is down 1.85% on the day at $56.70.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases on Thursday and investors will be waiting for Wednesday's inflation report from Canada and FOMC October meeting minutes.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3203
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3154
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3201
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3216
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
