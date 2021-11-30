USD/CAD retreats from two-month high amid weaker USD, Canadian GDP in focus

- A fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie and pushed USD/CAD to a two-month high.
- A steep decline in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
- Investors now look forward to Canadian GDP, US data and Powell’s testimony for some impetus.
The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains to over a two-month high and was last seen trading around the 1.2770 region, up over 0.15% for the day.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the USD/CAD pair regained positive traction on Tuesday and shot to the highest level since September 22 amid a fresh leg down in crude oil prices. the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant fueled worries about the oil demand outlook and dragged spot prices to the lowest level since August 25. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and turned out to be a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the major.
Bulls, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2800 mark amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. The developments surrounding the coronavirus saga forced pushed back market expectations about the likely timing when the Fed would begin tightening its monetary policy. In fact, the money markets now indicate a 25 bps rate hike in September 2022 as against July 2022 already priced in. This, along with the risk-off impulse, triggered a steep decline in the US bond yields and weighed on the greenback.
Meanwhile, the USD/CAD pair has now retreated over 40 pips from the daily swing high, though any further downfall seems limited ahead of the Canadian GDP report. Traders on Tuesday will further take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Inxed. The key focus, however, will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.
Powell's remarks will influence market expectations about the Fed's near-term policy outlook and drive the USD demand. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will further be looked upon for some impetus and short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.277
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2533
|Daily SMA100
|1.2569
|Daily SMA200
|1.2472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2793
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2721
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2628
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1350 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to its highest level in more than 10 days above 1.1360 amid the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The data from the euro area showed that the annual CPI jumped to 4.9% in November from 4.1% in October, helping the shared currency preserve its strength.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3300s on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum during the European trading hours and climbed to 1.3350 area as the greenback remains under selling pressure amid slumping US Treasury bond yields. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold eyes $1,800 and $1,806 on road to recovery
The precious metal has staged a decent comeback, as bulls look to recapture the $1,800 mark amid a revival of the Omicron covid variant fears. A flight to safety theme remains in vogue killing the demand for the yields.
XRP price on edge of cliff as Ripple faces imminent collapse
XRP price followed the rest of the cryptocurrency market lower over the weekend. The US Thanksgiving holiday gave cryptocurrency traders and investors some early Black Friday deals, but downside risks remain.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?