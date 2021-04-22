USD/CAD retakes 1.2500 mark, lacks follow-through

- USD/CAD reversed an intraday dip and has now moved back above the 1.2500 mark.
- COVID-19 jitters, a modest bounce in the US bond yields underpinned the greenback.
- Sliding crude oil prices weighed on the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/CAD pair recovered around 35 pips from daily lows and climbed back above the key 1.2500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to quickly reverse an intraday dip to the 1.2475-70 region and move further away from the post-BoC slump to the lowest level since March 18. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, along with an intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, provided a modest lift to the safe-haven US dollar.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained depressed near one-week lows amid worries that soaring COVID-19 cases in India – the world's third-biggest oil importer – and Japan will drive down fuel demand. This, in turn, undermined demand for the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's intraday uptick. That said, diminishing odds for an earlier Fed lift-off might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
On the other hand, a more hawkish forward guidance by the BoC might extend some support to the Canadian dollar and further collaborate towards capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. The BoC on Wednesday brought forward its guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has bottomed out in the near term.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.256
|Daily SMA50
|1.2583
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.246
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
