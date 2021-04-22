USD/CAD retakes 1.2500 mark, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD reversed an intraday dip and has now moved back above the 1.2500 mark.
  • COVID-19 jitters, a modest bounce in the US bond yields underpinned the greenback.
  • Sliding crude oil prices weighed on the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

The USD/CAD pair recovered around 35 pips from daily lows and climbed back above the key 1.2500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to quickly reverse an intraday dip to the 1.2475-70 region and move further away from the post-BoC slump to the lowest level since March 18. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, along with an intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, provided a modest lift to the safe-haven US dollar.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained depressed near one-week lows amid worries that soaring COVID-19 cases in India – the world's third-biggest oil importer – and Japan will drive down fuel demand. This, in turn, undermined demand for the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's intraday uptick. That said, diminishing odds for an earlier Fed lift-off might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

On the other hand, a more hawkish forward guidance by the BoC might extend some support to the Canadian dollar and further collaborate towards capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. The BoC on Wednesday brought forward its guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has bottomed out in the near term.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.25
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2498
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.256
Daily SMA50 1.2583
Daily SMA100 1.2672
Daily SMA200 1.2941
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2654
Previous Daily Low 1.246
Previous Weekly High 1.263
Previous Weekly Low 1.2477
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2534
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.258
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2343
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting

EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting

EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce

GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact

XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact

Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.

Gold News

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.

Read more

NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery

NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery

NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures