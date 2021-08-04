USD/CAD remains poised to gain above 1.2550 as USD rebounds

USD/CAD prints gain for the previous four sessions consecutively.

US Dollar Index bounces off low and trades above 92.00 on hawkish Fed’s official views.

The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices.

USD/CAD extends the previous session’s gains in the early Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a positive outlook.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2548, up 0.11% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals stands above 92.20 after testing the lower level of 91.80 in the earlier session. The comments from Fed’s officials added to the attractiveness of the US dollar.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said there was a strong possibility of an interests rate hike in 2023 on the pretext of the surprising pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to that, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly also sounded similar, as she said that the central bank would be in a position for tapering later this year or early next year.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was weighed down by the fall in the Crude oil prices amid demand concerns on the rapid spread of the delta variant and surprise build-up in US crude stock.

As for now, traders are waiting for US Initial Jobless Claims, Fed Waller’s Speech, and Canadian Balance of Trade for fresh trading impetus.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2546 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1.2537 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2545 Daily SMA50 1.2356 Daily SMA100 1.237 Daily SMA200 1.2591 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2576 Previous Daily Low 1.249 Previous Weekly High 1.2605 Previous Weekly Low 1.2422 Previous Monthly High 1.2808 Previous Monthly Low 1.2303 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2492 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2406 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2578 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.262 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2664



