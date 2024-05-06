USD/CAD remains on the defensive below 1.3700, focus on Fedspeak, Canadian PMI data

On the Loonie front, Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem said last week that the Canadian central bank is more confident that inflation is moving in the right direction and that it may soon be appropriate to begin lowering its borrowing costs. Nonetheless, he poured cold water on hopes that borrowing costs would decline rapidly. Traders anticipate the BoC to start easing monetary policy at its next meeting in June, according to Refinitiv data. In the event that the Canadian central bank cuts interest rates before the Fed, this might weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and cap the pair’s downside. Meanwhile, the recovery of oil prices lifted the commodity-linked Loonie against its rivals, as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States (US).

The USD/CAD pair remains on the defensive near 1.3685 on Monday during the early European trading hours. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) edges higher amid the rise in crude oil prices , which creates a headwind for USD/CAD. The release of Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and employment data for April this week might offer some hints about the economic outlook and inflation trajectory in the Canadian economy. Apart from this, traders will monitor Fedspeak, with the Fed’s Thomas Barkin and John Williams set to speak later on Monday. The downbeat US data on Friday raised the hope that a cooling labour market will prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates in September. The Labour Department reported that the US added 175,000 jobs in April from 315,000 in March (revised from 303,000). This figure came in weaker than the market, expectation of 243,000. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate climbed from 3.8% in March to 3.9% in April. The Average Hourly Earnings, wage inflation, declined to 3.9% YoY in April from 4.1% in the previous reading. Finally, ISM Services PMI fell to 49.4 in April from 51.4 in March, worse than the protection of 52.0. In response to the data, the Greenback faced some selling pressure across the board as markets expect the Fed to lower its borrowing costs twice this year instead of only once before the data. Financial markets have priced in nearly 68% odds of a September rate cut by the Fed, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.