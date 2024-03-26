USD/CAD remains in the negative territory after paring losses, trades around 1.3580

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/CAD faced challenges due to lower US Treasury yields on Tuesday.
  • The lower WTI price could contribute to pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
  • Greenback could struggle on market expectations of the Fed commencing an easing cycle.

USD/CAD trims intraday losses but remains in the negative zone, which could be attributed to an improved US Dollar (USD). The USD/CAD pair edges lower to 1.3580 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

Additionally, the decline in Crude oil prices could have provided pressure to undermine the Canadian Dollar (CAD), reinforcing the USD/CAD pair. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price edges lower to near $81.70 per barrel, by the press time. However, oil prices strengthened after the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA)increased its forecast prices for Crude oil and petroleum products for the remainder of 2024.

Moreover, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) encountered downward pressure following indications from the Bank of Canada (BoC) of possible rate cuts in 2024, as revealed in its latest meeting minutes. Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle reiterated the central bank's commitment to completing quantitative tightening by 2025, underscoring its sustainability amid incremental interest rate decreases. Investors are likely to await the release of Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for January, scheduled for Thursday, which could further impact market sentiment.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to retrace its recent losses, inching higher to near 104.20, by the press time. However, the decline in the US Treasury yields, which could have put pressure on the US Dollar. Market sentiment is leaning towards expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) commencing an easing cycle, with speculations pointing towards a potential start in June. Traders will likely watch Consumer Confidence for February on Tuesday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic anticipates only one rate cut this year, emphasizing the potential for increased disruption if rates are reduced prematurely. Conversely, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee aligns with the majority of the board, foreseeing three cuts. However, Goolsbee emphasizes the importance of additional evidence showing a decline in inflation before advocating for rate cuts.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3583
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3536
Daily SMA50 1.3502
Daily SMA100 1.3504
Daily SMA200 1.3489
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3614
Previous Daily Low 1.357
Previous Weekly High 1.3614
Previous Weekly Low 1.3456
Previous Monthly High 1.3606
Previous Monthly Low 1.3366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3598
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3567
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3523
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.361
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3634
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3654

 

 

