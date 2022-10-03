- A combination of factors prompts some selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- Bullish oil prices underpin the loonie and exert pressure amid a softer USD.
- Sliding US bond yields, a positive risk tone seems to weigh on the greenback.
The USD/CAD pair kicks off the new week on a downbeat note and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains to its highest level since May 2020. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and is currently trading around the 1.3755 region, just a few pips above the daily low.
Reports that OPEC+ will consider an output cut of 1.5 million bpd (or more) - the biggest since the COVID-19 pandemic - at its meeting on Wednesday lifts crude oil prices to over a one-week high. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked loonie and exerts downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields.
In fact, the USD Index - which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies - languishes near a one-week low touched on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors. The US Treasury bond yields retreat further from over a multi-year high touched last week, which along with a positive risk tone, weighs on the safe-haven buck.
That said, the Federal Reserve’s commitment to getting inflation under control and expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening should act as a tailwind for the greenback. The markets have been pricing in the possibility of another supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move at the November meeting. This, in turn, favours the USD bulls.
Furthermore, investors remain worried that a deeper global economic downturn will dent the fuel demand. This could keep a lid on any meaningful upside for crude oil prices. The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh buying at lower levels.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.375
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3827
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3354
|Daily SMA50
|1.3095
|Daily SMA100
|1.2975
|Daily SMA200
|1.2832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3838
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1200 as UK confirms tax U-turn
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.1200, off weekly highs in early Europe. GBP bulls assess the UK government's reversal to scrapping higher income tax rate cuts. The UK S&P Global final Manufacturing PMI shrank more than expected in September.
EUR/USD rises back above 0.9800 amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 0.9800 in the European session, helped by renewed US dollar weakness. Although the pair's further upside appears elusive amid the sluggish euro area PMIs and the deepening European energy crisis. Focus shifts to US ISM PMI.
Gold reverses intraday uptick, flat-lines below $1,665 level
Gold gains positive traction on the first day of a new week and hits a fresh daily high, around the $1,670 area during the early European session. The uptick meets with a fresh supply at higher levels, with spot prices sliding back below the $1,665 level in the last hour.
Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.