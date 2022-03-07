USD/CAD remains depressed near 1.2700 mark amid a surge in crude oil prices

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Monday and snapped two successive days of the winning streak.
- A blowout rally in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure on the pair.
- The risk-off mood amid the Russia-Ukraine war benefitted the safe-haven USD and extended support.
The USD/CAD pair slipped below the 1.2700 mark during the early European session, albeit has managed to rebound a few pips from the daily low touched in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2755 area, the USD/CAD pair met with a fresh supply on Monday and extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2800 round-figure mark. A blowout rally in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the major.
The markets continued reacting to the worsening situation in Ukraine and increasing Western sanctions on Russia. This, along with a potential ban on Russian crude supplies and delays in Iranian talks, pushed crude oil prices to the highest level since 2008. Apart from this, the closure of Libya's El Feel and Sharara oilfields further boosted the black liquid.
On the other hand, the prevalent risk-off environment continued driving flows towards traditional safe-haven assets and lifted the US dollar to levels not seen since May 2020. The market sentiment remained jittery as Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the war in Ukraine would continue.
Apart from this, Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly employment details further acted as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, assisted the USD/CAD pair to find some support at lower levels, though the attempted recovery lacked any bullish conviction. Nevertheless, the downtick suggests that last week's goodish rebound from sub-1.2600 levels has run out of steam.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further intraday depreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2717
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2648
|Daily SMA200
|1.2574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2792
|Previous Daily Low
|1.267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.281
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2587
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.