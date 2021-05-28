USD/CAD refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD caught some bids on Friday and recovered a part of the previous day’s losses.
  • The overnight surge in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
  • Bulls largely shrugged off an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the loonie.
  • The focus will remain glued to Friday’s key release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The USD/CAD pair held on to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session, with bulls eyeing a move beyond the 1.2100 mark.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and reversed a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.2140 region, or one-week tops. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength and seemed unaffected by a bullish tone around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped back above the 1.60% threshold in reaction to reports that US President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022. This stoked worries about rising inflationary pressures, which might force the Fed to act faster and tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s multi-trillion spending plan provided a strong boost to the already upbeat market mood. This was evident from an extended rally in the global equity markets, which held traders to place any aggressive bets around the safe-haven greenback. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of another read on the US inflation.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE Price Index later during the early North American session. A stronger print will validate the higher inflation narrative and fuel speculations about an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This might prompt some short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2095
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.2065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2136
Daily SMA50 1.237
Daily SMA100 1.252
Daily SMA200 1.2791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2142
Previous Daily Low 1.2057
Previous Weekly High 1.2144
Previous Weekly Low 1.2013
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2173
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE

XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE

Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.

Gold News

Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance

Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance

MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.

Read more

US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold

US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold

Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures