USD/CAD refreshes multi-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2400 mark

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the fourth straight session.
- The Fed’s sudden hawkish shift pushed the USD Index to the highest level in two months.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and further contributed to the positive move.
The USD/CAD pair jumped to fresh seven-week tops during the early North American session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2400 mark.
The pair built on this week's post-FOMC strong positive move and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. This also marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The US dollar stood tall near two-month tops and remained well supported by the Fed's sudden hawkish sift. The Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes to 2023 at the end of June policy meeting on Wednesday.
Bulls further took cues from a sharp decline in the equity markets, which tends to benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The combination of factors, to a larger extent, helped offset the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields.
Meanwhile, concerns that an earlier than expected Fed rate hike will impact the growth outlook and hurt fuel demand weighed on crude oil prices. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair.
With the latest leg up, the pair has now recovered nearly 400 pips from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or multi-year lows touched earlier this month. Slightly overbought RSI on short-term charts might keep a lid on any further gains.
That said, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing positive momentum. Hence, a subsequent move towards the next relevant hurdle, around the 1.2470 level, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2117
|Daily SMA50
|1.2238
|Daily SMA100
|1.2432
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2449
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2519
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
