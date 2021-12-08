USD/CAD refreshes multi-week low amid bullish oil prices, eyeing 1.2600 ahead of BoC

- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD to a three-week low on Wednesday.
- Crude oil shot back above the $72.00/barrel mark and underpinned the loonie.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and contributed to the downtick.
- Investors now look forward to the BoC policy decision for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early European session uptick and dropped to a near three-week low, around the 1.2625-20 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.2665 area and turned lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. Crude oil prices reversed an intraday dip and climbed back above the $72.00/barrel mark easing concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus variant on the global fuel demand. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar was pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive risk tone. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/CAD pair's modest intraday downtick. That said, a combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the greenback and should help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair. This warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any further downfall.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the money markets indicate a high possibility for an eventual liftoff in May 2022. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to Friday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. The CPI report will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Traders also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting. The outcome is scheduled to be announced later during the early North American session. This, along with oil price dynamics, will influence the Canadian dollar and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technica levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2622
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2648
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2672
|Daily SMA50
|1.2541
|Daily SMA100
|1.2579
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
