- USD/CAD stages a modest intraday bounce from over a one-week low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpin the loonie and cap the upside amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- Retreating US bond yields and the risk-on mood continues to dent demand for the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair reverses an intraday dip to sub-1.3600 levels, or over a one-week low and inches back closer to the daily high during the mid-European session. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through and the pair remains below the mid-1.3600s amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, hits a one-and-half-week low amid the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. The Bank of England's reaffirmation to buy up to £5 billion of long-dated gilts drags the US Treasury bond yields away from a multi-year top touched last week.
This, along with the risk-on impulse, forces the safe-haven USD to prolong its recent pullback from a two-decade high. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices, bolstered by expectations for the biggest supply cut by OPEC+ since the 2020 COVID crisis, underpin the commodity-linked loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive rate hiking cycle could help limit the downside for the greenback. Furthermore, concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand should cap the black liquid and supports prospects for the emergence of some buying around the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3111
|Daily SMA100
|1.2983
|Daily SMA200
|1.2836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.362
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates daily gains below 0.9900
EUR/USD has edged lower after having climbed to its highest level in over ten days near 0.9900. With risk flows continuing to dominate the financial markets, however, the pair clings to strong daily gains at around 0.9870. Investors await mid-tier US data releases.
GBP/USD trades within a touching distance of 1.1400
GBP/USD preserved its bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1400 in the early European morning on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood weighs on the greenback and fuel's the pair's rally ahead of Fedspeak and US data. Investors also keep a close eye on UK politics.
Gold sits near three-week high, above $1,700 amid weaker USD
Gold is extending the overnight breakout momentum through the $1,680-$1,685 supply zone and building on its recovery from the lowest level since April 2020.
BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish
Bitcoin shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock roars past other chipmakers to start October
AMD showed relative strength on Monday. Shares of the chip designer advanced 4.3% to just above $66. The entire market is rising to start the month of October, but AMD is outperforming most of its peers.