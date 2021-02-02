USD/CAD recovers early lost ground, remains below mid-1.2800s

- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2780 region amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields helped revive demand for the USD and remained supportive.
- Rallying oil prices might underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.
The USD/CAD pair recovered around 50 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the 1.2825-30 region.
Signs of progress towards additional US stimulus measures triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand and assisted the pair to find decent support near the 1.2780 region. It is worth reporting that Democrats on Monday filed a $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans and eventual passage of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.
Meanwhile, renewed optimism over a massive US economic stimulus lifted hopes for a strong global economic recovery. Apart from this, positive news related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines further boosted expectations for fuel demand recovery. This was evident from a strong intraday rally in crude oil prices, which underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, Reuters reported on Tuesday – citing the peer-reviewed trial data – that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia showed an effectiveness rate of 91.6% in the phase-3 trial. The news helped offset a downbeat OPEC report. The organization on Tuesday lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2021 to 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.9 million bpd estimated in January's report.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to capitalize on the move or continues with its struggle to build on the momentum beyond mid-1.2800s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/oil prices dynamics will be looked upon for some trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2828
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2723
|Daily SMA50
|1.2792
|Daily SMA100
|1.2993
|Daily SMA200
|1.3262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2863
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
DOGE primed to rebound, but upside potential is capped by massive supply wall
Dogecoin renews the uptrend from support at $0.0218, eyeing an upswing to $0.055. DOGE must break the crucial barrier at $0.037 to add credibility to the bullish outlook. Billy Markus, the Dogecoin co-founder, complains of harassment from the token’s community.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.