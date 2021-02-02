USD/CAD recovers early lost ground, remains below mid-1.2800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2780 region amid a pickup in the USD demand.
  • A fresh leg up in the US bond yields helped revive demand for the USD and remained supportive.
  • Rallying oil prices might underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

The USD/CAD pair recovered around 50 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the 1.2825-30 region.

Signs of progress towards additional US stimulus measures triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand and assisted the pair to find decent support near the 1.2780 region. It is worth reporting that Democrats on Monday filed a $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans and eventual passage of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.

Meanwhile, renewed optimism over a massive US economic stimulus lifted hopes for a strong global economic recovery. Apart from this, positive news related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines further boosted expectations for fuel demand recovery. This was evident from a strong intraday rally in crude oil prices, which underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the USD/CAD pair.

In fact, Reuters reported on Tuesday – citing the peer-reviewed trial data – that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia showed an effectiveness rate of 91.6% in the phase-3 trial. The news helped offset a downbeat OPEC report. The organization on Tuesday lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2021 to 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.9 million bpd estimated in January's report.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to capitalize on the move or continues with its struggle to build on the momentum beyond mid-1.2800s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/oil prices dynamics will be looked upon for some trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2828
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.2861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2723
Daily SMA50 1.2792
Daily SMA100 1.2993
Daily SMA200 1.3262
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2863
Previous Daily Low 1.2762
Previous Weekly High 1.2881
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.293
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

