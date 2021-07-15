USD/CAD rebounds towards 1.2550 as falling WTI prices offset USD decline

- USD/CAD looks to retest multi-day highs, as weaker WTI lends support.
- BOC reduces bond-buying, delivers optimism on the economy.
- Powell downs the US dollar, all eyes now on US/Canadian data and Powell 2.0.
USD/CAD is heading back towards the multi-day highs of 1.2549, bouncing off a brief dip to near the 1.2520 region.
A renewed selling wave seen in the US dollar across the curve dragged the major lower while the European traders reacted to the hawkish Bank of Canada (BOC) decision, as they hit their desks, fuelling the latest leg down in USD/CAD.
However, the recovery momentum remains intact amid falling WTI prices, especially in light of the latest Reuters reports, citing that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had reached a compromise that should lead to an OPEC+ deal on oil output hike.
On Wednesday, the currency pair staged a blistering recovery rally after falling to five-day lows of 1.2429 on BOC’s taper announcement. The central bank n tapering its bond purchases to CAD2 billion per week in a sign of optimism about the pace of the economic recovery.
The downside in the spot was also aggravated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, as he said that paring back of stimulus support is still distant, given that the economic progress is not there yet. Powell’s testimony triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
Looking ahead, all eyes remain on the US and Canadian jobs data ahead of Powell’s day 2 of the testimony. Meanwhile, the covid updates and oil price action will be also closely followed for fresh trading opportunities in the CAD pair.
USD/CAD: Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2530
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2507
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2402
|Daily SMA50
|1.2224
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2526
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2427
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2303
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
