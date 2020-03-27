USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from 1-1/2 week lows, jumps to 1.4100 neighbourhood

- A modest intraday rebound in the USD assisted USD/CAD to gain some positive traction.
- An intraday pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move.
The USD/CAD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from sub-1.40 levels, or 1-1/2 week lows and shot to fresh session tops in the last hour.
The pair stalled its recent sharp pullback from multi-year tops and the intraday bounce was supported by some signs of easing bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar.
Following a week-long downtrend, triggered by the Fed's unlimited QE, the greenback managed to find some support at lower levels and extended some support to the major.
The pair's intraday uptick was further supported by a modest intraday pullback in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
As investors digested the latest optimism over a massive $2.2 trillion US economic stimulus package, concerns over a plunge in demand kept a lid on the early positive move in oil prices.
Thursday's unprecedented jump in the US initial weekly jobless claims provided further evidence of the devastating impact on the US economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
The incoming data fueled worries over an imminent global recession. This comes on the back of the coronavirus-led travel bans and added to concerns over shrinking oil demand.
It, however, remains to be seen if the ongoing bounce back closer to the 1.4100 round-figure mark is backed by any genuine buying or is solely led by some near-term short-covering move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3903
|Daily SMA50
|1.3499
|Daily SMA100
|1.3331
|Daily SMA200
|1.3264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.401
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets cool after three-day rally
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, off the highs. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Forex Today: Will King Dollar be re-coronated after the plunge? Virus, consumer data, eyed
The US dollar remains on the back foot after plunging on Thursday alongside the third consecutive rise in stocks, yet S&P futures are pointing to a downside correction.
Gold risk reversals flip for calls
Gold calls are claiming higher implied volatility premium than puts for the third straight day, indicating investors are adding bets to position for strength in the yellow metal.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.