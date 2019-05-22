USD/CAD rebounds from 1-month lows, back near 1.3400 mark as focus shifts to FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat Canadian monthly retail sales figures.
   •  A modest pickup in the USD demand/wealer Oil prices extended some support.
   •  Short-covering ahead of FOMC meeting minutes further collaborate to the recovery.

The USD/CAD pair rallied around 35-40 pips in the last hour and recovered a major part of its early slide to near one-month lows.

With investors looking past Wednesday's release of upbeat Canadian monthly retail sales data, some renewed US Dollar buying helped ease the bearish pressure and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's modest bounce from daily lows. 

The pair managed to find decent support ahead of mid-1.3300s and was further supported by weaker sentiment around Crude Oil prices - down around 1% for the day, which tends to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. 

The uptick could further be attributed to some short-covering move ahead of today's key risk - the release of minutes of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting, which might influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair now seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish break below a four-week-old trading range and hence, any attempted recovery might still be short-lived and seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3388
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3452
Daily SMA50 1.3395
Daily SMA100 1.3334
Daily SMA200 1.325
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3434
Previous Daily Low 1.3396
Previous Weekly High 1.3514
Previous Weekly Low 1.34
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.342
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3389
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.335
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3467

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

