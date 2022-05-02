- The USD/CAD edges higher on Monday, some 0.27%.
- The US central bank tightening at a faster pace, China’s Covid-19 spread, and Ukraine’s war weighed on the market mood.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Upward biased, though facing solid resistance at 1.2900.
USD/CAD rallies ahead of the FOMC meeting and is testing the 1.2900 mark, for the first time, since March 8, when the greenback reached the previous YTD high around 1.2901. At 1.2884, the USD/CAD gains 0.33%, though shy of the YTD high previously reached during the day at 1.2913.
Sentiment has not improved since early during the North American session, as Wall Street is set to finish the first day of May with losses. The greenback remains in the driver’s seat as shown by the US Dollar Index, rising 0.48%, sitting at 103.712, underpinned by skyrocketing US Treasury yields.
Factors like expectations of the Federal Reserve rate hike of 50-bps alongside China’s struggling to control the coronavirus outbreak threaten to slow the global economy. Shanghai, China’s recent Covid-19 epicenter, reported 58 new cases due to “relaxing” restrictions. Meantime, Beijing keeps intensifying its efforts and, on Labour day, tested millions of people, reacting faster than Shanghai’s authorities
Regarding geopolitics, fighting between Ukraine-Russian continues, though things remain “unchanged,” as peace talks have not resumed. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the “special military operation” would keep going until they achieved their goals.
Macroeconomic-wise, the US docket featured the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April grew slower to 55.4, missed expectations of 57.6, and trailed March’s 57.1 readings. On the Canadian front, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI expanded at a slower pace in April, as Ukraine’s war added to pressures on capacity and costs.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is upward biased, as shown by the daily chart. The daily moving averages (DMAs) below the spot price, alongside the MACD indicator, trending higher with both lines, confirms the uptrend.
With that said, the USD/CAD’s first resistance would be 1.2900. A breach of the latter would expose December 20, 2021, a daily high at 1.2963, followed by 1.3000. On the other hand, the USD/CAD first support would be April’s 29 daily high-turned-support at 1.2860, followed by April’s 28 daily low at 1.2791, and then the 1.2700 figure.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2884
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7050 ahead of the RBA decision
The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Monday as risk-off led financial markets. Falling gold prices weighed on the aussie ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
EUR/USD prepares to retest multi-year lows
The EUR/USD pair maintain its bearish bias and trades near its 2022 low amid central banks’ imbalances and mounting tensions between the EU and Russia. Ultimate target at 1.0339, the multi-year low posted in January 2017.
Gold: Further declines likely ahead of the Fed’s decision
XAUUSD has room to extend its slide towards $1,800 in the upcoming sessions. Risk aversion leads the way amid mounting tensions between Russia and the EU. The US Federal Reserve will offer details on its aggressive tightening plan.
Ethereum submerged at $2,800 spells trouble for early bulls
Ethereum price shows a bearish stronghold within the price action. Countertrend trading the ETH price trading is deemed high risk and inadvisable.
US Manufacturing PMI slips to 19-month low, Treasury rates eye the Fed Premium
Recession fears crept a little closer in the US as a leading indicator for the manufacturing sector unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in 19 months and the gauge of incoming business slipped to a nearly two-year low.