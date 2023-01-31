  • USD/CAD gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday.
  • Sliding crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid a stronger USD.
  • Technical buying above the 1.3400 mark further contributes to the strong intraday rally.

The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day's solid bounce from the 1.3300 mark, or a nearly two-week low and gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum remains uninterrupted and lifts spot prices to a one-and-half-week high, around the 1.3470 region heading into the North American session.

Crude oil prices prolong last week's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA for the third straight day, which, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the black liquid drops to a nearly three-week low amid fears of a near-term supply glut, led by data indicating a rise in crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February.

Apart from this, the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China raises uncertainty about strong economic growth in the country. This, to a larger extent, overshadows the optimism about a fuel demand recovery in the world's top importer. Furthermore, expectations that OPEC+ will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting on Wednesday exert downward pressure on crude oil prices.

This, along with a modest US Dollar strength, turns out to be another factor providing an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. The prevalent cautious mood - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - is seen driving some haven flows towards the greenback. The USD uptick could also be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event risk.

The Fed will announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a smaller 25 bps rate hike. The recent US macro data, however, point to an economy that is resilient despite the rapidly rising borrowing costs and backs the case for the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This prompts traders to lighten their USD bearish bets.

The strong intraday move up, meanwhile, pushes the USD/CAD pair through the 1.3400-1.3410 resistance zone, triggering a fresh bout of a short-covering and supporting prospects for additional gains. Traders now look to Tuesday's economic docket, featuring the monthly Canadian GDP print, along with Chicago PMI and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3454
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1.3389
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3424
Daily SMA50 1.3501
Daily SMA100 1.3529
Daily SMA200 1.3212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3389
Previous Daily Low 1.33
Previous Weekly High 1.3428
Previous Weekly Low 1.33
Previous Monthly High 1.3705
Previous Monthly Low 1.3385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3355
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.333
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.327
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.324
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3419
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3449
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3509

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after EU GDP

EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after EU GDP

EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in Q4, compared to market expectation of 1.8%, but failed to boost the Euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2300 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2300 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD is losing further ground toward 1.2300 in the European trading hours. The renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid risk aversion is weighing down on the pair. Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK economy is the only G7 nation to shrink in 2023. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hits one-week low, hangs near $1,900 mark on stronger USD

Gold hits one-week low, hangs near $1,900 mark on stronger USD

Gold price extends its recent retracement slide from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or a nine-month high touched last week and remains under some selling pressure on Tuesday.

Gold News

Elon Musk mulls over Bitcoin and crypto payments for Twitter in push for regulatory license

Elon Musk mulls over Bitcoin and crypto payments for Twitter in push for regulatory license

Twitter recently started applying for payment licenses in the US. The social media giant’s Twitter Payments division headed by Esther Crawford is working on bringing crypto and fiat payments to the app. 

Read more

Apple Stock Forecast: Could AAPL drop 19% from here?

Apple Stock Forecast: Could AAPL drop 19% from here?

Apple (AAPL) stock is once again selling off in Tuesday's premarket. After losing 2%, slightly more than the NASDAQ, on Monday, AAPL stock is again trading lower than the index it dominates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures