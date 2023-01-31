- USD/CAD gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid a stronger USD.
- Technical buying above the 1.3400 mark further contributes to the strong intraday rally.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day's solid bounce from the 1.3300 mark, or a nearly two-week low and gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum remains uninterrupted and lifts spot prices to a one-and-half-week high, around the 1.3470 region heading into the North American session.
Crude oil prices prolong last week's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA for the third straight day, which, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the black liquid drops to a nearly three-week low amid fears of a near-term supply glut, led by data indicating a rise in crude exports from Russia's Baltic ports in early February.
Apart from this, the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China raises uncertainty about strong economic growth in the country. This, to a larger extent, overshadows the optimism about a fuel demand recovery in the world's top importer. Furthermore, expectations that OPEC+ will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting on Wednesday exert downward pressure on crude oil prices.
This, along with a modest US Dollar strength, turns out to be another factor providing an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. The prevalent cautious mood - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - is seen driving some haven flows towards the greenback. The USD uptick could also be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The Fed will announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a smaller 25 bps rate hike. The recent US macro data, however, point to an economy that is resilient despite the rapidly rising borrowing costs and backs the case for the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This prompts traders to lighten their USD bearish bets.
The strong intraday move up, meanwhile, pushes the USD/CAD pair through the 1.3400-1.3410 resistance zone, triggering a fresh bout of a short-covering and supporting prospects for additional gains. Traders now look to Tuesday's economic docket, featuring the monthly Canadian GDP print, along with Chicago PMI and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3454
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3424
|Daily SMA50
|1.3501
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3389
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after EU GDP
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in Q4, compared to market expectation of 1.8%, but failed to boost the Euro.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2300 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is losing further ground toward 1.2300 in the European trading hours. The renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid risk aversion is weighing down on the pair. Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK economy is the only G7 nation to shrink in 2023.
Gold hits one-week low, hangs near $1,900 mark on stronger USD
Gold price extends its recent retracement slide from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or a nine-month high touched last week and remains under some selling pressure on Tuesday.
Elon Musk mulls over Bitcoin and crypto payments for Twitter in push for regulatory license
Twitter recently started applying for payment licenses in the US. The social media giant’s Twitter Payments division headed by Esther Crawford is working on bringing crypto and fiat payments to the app.
Apple Stock Forecast: Could AAPL drop 19% from here?
Apple (AAPL) stock is once again selling off in Tuesday's premarket. After losing 2%, slightly more than the NASDAQ, on Monday, AAPL stock is again trading lower than the index it dominates.