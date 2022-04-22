USD/CAD rallies above 1.2700, set for biggest one-day gain since November amid risk-off flows

- USD/CAD rallied roughly 140 pips on Friday to hit its highest level in over one month above the 1.2700 mark.
- That marks the largest one-day percentage gain since November.
- The pair rallied as a function of risk-off flows, with recent BoC hawkishness and strong data failing to support CAD.
USD/CAD rallied roughly 140 pips on Friday to hit its highest level in more than one month above the 1.2700 mark and, at current levels in around 1.2720, trades with on the day gains of about 1.1%. The pair’s rally comes despite what would normally be a (minorly) bearish combination of better than expected Canadian (Retail Sales) data and worse than expected US (flash PMI) data.
The pair’s jump, its largest since November 2021 which also saw it break cleanly to the north of its 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages in the low-1.2600s, also comes despite hawkish commentary from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem earlier in the week, who signaled the likelihood of further 50 bps rate moves in the weeks ahead.
USD/CAD’s upside on Friday can largely be explained by a risk-off trend in the markets on Friday, with major US equity bourses sliding more than 2.0% each to hit fresh monthly lows and traders citing fears about global central bank policy tightening. Indeed, it's not just the BoC giving off a hawkish message in recent days. Fed Chair Jerome Powell effectively gave the nod to 50 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings and even policymakers at the ECB are talking about rate hikes as soon as July.
Looking ahead to next week, traders will probably be hoping for some stabilisation in risk appetite on Monday and, if crude oil prices remain supported, that could set the stage for a USD/CAD pullback towards this week’s levels. BoC’s Macklem will also be back on the wires on Monday, with his comments likely again to be scrutinised closely.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|0.0140
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|1.2581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2678
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2458
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.