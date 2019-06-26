USD/CAD pulls away from daily lows, turns flat above 1.3150

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Renewed trade optimism helps the greenback recover its losses.
  • US Pres. Trump calls Fed policy 'insane' during an interview.
  • WTI climbs to fresh June highs above $59.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.3140 area earlier in the day but staged a modest rebound in the last hour supported by a stronger greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3160, losing 0.05% on a daily basis.

Earlier today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the U.S.-China trade deal was 90% completed. On a similar tone, President Trump told Fox Business that there was a possibility of them reaching a trade deal with China when he meets President Xi on the sidelines at the G20 meeting in Japan.

The renewed trade optimism provided a boost to the 10-year Treasury bond yield and allowed the greenback to continue to erase the losses it suffered against its rivals following the FOMC's dovish shift last week. Meanwhile, the data from the U.S. showed that durable goods orders contracted by 1.3% on a monthly basis in May and the goods trade deficit rose to $74.55 billion from $70.92 billion. Despite the disappointing data, the US Dollar Index didn't have a difficult time staying in the positive territory and was last up 0.08% on the day at 96.26.

On the other hand, hopes of the U.S. and China ending the trade conflict also helped crude oil prices continue to rise, allowing the commodity-sensitive loonie to show resilience. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at its highest level of June above $59, adding 0.8% on a daily basis.

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3162
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3344
Daily SMA50 1.3402
Daily SMA100 1.3357
Daily SMA200 1.3289
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3209
Previous Daily Low 1.3152
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.309
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message

EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities. 

USD/JPY News

Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.

Gold News

Fed comments kill investors' buzz

Fed comments kill investors' buzz

Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location