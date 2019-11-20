USD/CAD price news & forecast: Canadian dollar spikes to 1.3300 handle, over 1-month tops

USD/CAD spikes to 1.3300 handle, over 1-month tops

The USD/CAD pair jumped to over one-month tops during the early European session on Wednesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 handle. Read more...
 

Today last price 1.3296
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3271
 
Daily SMA20 1.3169
Daily SMA50 1.3212
Daily SMA100 1.3203
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Previous Daily High 1.3274
Previous Daily Low 1.3156
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3429

 

USD/CAD Analysis: breakout occurs

Upside risks have dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar since yesterday's trading session. The currency pair has appreciated by 98 basis points since the previous session. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.3220 on Tuesday. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

