USD/CAD price news & forecast: Canadian dollar spikes to 1.3300 handle, over 1-month tops

USD/CAD spikes to 1.3300 handle, over 1-month tops

The USD/CAD pair jumped to over one-month tops during the early European session on Wednesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 handle. Read more...



USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3296 Today Daily Change 0.0025 Today Daily Change % 0.19 Today daily open 1.3271 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3169 Daily SMA50 1.3212 Daily SMA100 1.3203 Daily SMA200 1.3276 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3274 Previous Daily Low 1.3156 Previous Weekly High 1.3272 Previous Weekly Low 1.3212 Previous Monthly High 1.3349 Previous Monthly Low 1.3042 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3228 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3193 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3311 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3429

USD/CAD Analysis: breakout occurs

Upside risks have dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar since yesterday's trading session. The currency pair has appreciated by 98 basis points since the previous session. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.3220 on Tuesday. Read more...